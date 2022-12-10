Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fastenal in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 6th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Fastenal’s current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FAST. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $50.96 on Thursday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 35,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $300,445.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,440 shares of company stock valued at $606,870. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 66.31%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

