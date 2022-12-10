Analysts Issue Forecasts for AutoZone, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for AutoZone in a report released on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $127.15 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $127.53. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $124.04 per share.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $24.82 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $25.69 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AZO. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,334.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,568.40.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,454.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,419.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,238.77. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $1,703.32 and a 12-month high of $2,610.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total transaction of $4,726,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares in the company, valued at $457,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

