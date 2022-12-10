Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for InterRent REIT’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:IIP)

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIPGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for InterRent REIT in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for InterRent REIT’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

InterRent REIT Price Performance

InterRent REIT has a 52-week low of C$7.31 and a 52-week high of C$10.19.

InterRent REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?.

About InterRent REIT

(Get Rating)

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP)

