Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for InterRent REIT’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:IIP)

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for InterRent REIT in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for InterRent REIT’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

InterRent REIT has a 52-week low of C$7.31 and a 52-week high of C$10.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

