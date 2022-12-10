Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) vs. Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) and Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Workday and Mullen Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Workday alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workday -5.29% -2.11% -0.86% Mullen Automotive N/A N/A -203.94%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.2% of Workday shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Workday shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.4% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workday $5.14 billion 8.45 $29.37 million ($1.24) -136.77 Mullen Automotive $65.71 million 1.53 -$36.46 million N/A N/A

This table compares Workday and Mullen Automotive’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Workday has higher revenue and earnings than Mullen Automotive.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Workday and Mullen Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workday 0 9 20 0 2.69 Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A

Workday presently has a consensus target price of $214.31, suggesting a potential upside of 26.36%. Given Workday’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Workday is more favorable than Mullen Automotive.

Volatility and Risk

Workday has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mullen Automotive has a beta of 2.57, suggesting that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Workday beats Mullen Automotive on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations. The company also provides cloud spend management solutions that helps organizations to streamline supplier selection and contracts, manage indirect spend, and build and execute sourcing events, such as requests for proposals; Human Capital Management (HCM) solution, a suite of human capital management applications that allows organizations to manage the entire employee lifecycle from recruitment to retirement, and enables HR teams to hire, onboard, pay, develop, reskill, and provide employee experiences; Workday applications for planning; and applications for analytics and reporting, including augmented analytics to surface insights to the line of business in simple-to-understand stories, machine learning to drive efficiency and automation, and benchmarks to compare performance against other companies. It serves professional and business services, financial services, healthcare, education, government, technology, media, retail, and hospitality industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About Mullen Automotive

(Get Rating)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.