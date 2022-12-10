KeyCorp Weighs in on Independence Realty Trust, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Independence Realty Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, December 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.19. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Independence Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.28.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $17.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.41. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $15.04 and a one year high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 91.80%.

In other news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $2,686,509.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,065,832.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 348.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

