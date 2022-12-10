Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Duluth in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 6th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Duluth’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Duluth’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get Duluth alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DLTH. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Duluth from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duluth in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Duluth Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duluth

Duluth stock opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.36 million, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. Duluth has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $16.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Duluth by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Duluth by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Duluth by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Duluth by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Duluth by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

About Duluth

(Get Rating)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.