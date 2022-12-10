Brokerages Set Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) PT at $91.63

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.63.

PRFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Perficient from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $109.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $285,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson bought 729 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.66 per share, with a total value of $50,053.14. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,674.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,705.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,041 shares of company stock worth $70,542 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,991 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Perficient by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,534 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Perficient by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,122 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Perficient by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Perficient by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRFT opened at $72.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Perficient has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $141.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.41.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $227.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.60 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Perficient will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

