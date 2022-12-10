Brokerages Set NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) PT at $111.50

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.50.

NTES has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet cut shares of NetEase from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $70.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.89. NetEase has a 12 month low of $53.09 and a 12 month high of $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.53%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 549.3% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

