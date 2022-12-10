Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Lifted by Capital One Financial

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 6th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s current full-year earnings is $6.30 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.86.

FRT opened at $107.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $86.43 and a one year high of $140.51.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,604,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,135,908,000 after acquiring an additional 368,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,600,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,033 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,933,000 after acquiring an additional 177,718 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after acquiring an additional 512,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,154,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,038,000 after acquiring an additional 27,362 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

