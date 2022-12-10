Raymond James Weighs in on Capital Power Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Capital Power in a report released on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $3.28 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CPX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Capital Power from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. CSFB upped their price objective on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Capital Power from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$52.60.

Capital Power Stock Up 1.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital Power

Shares of TSE CPX opened at C$49.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$44.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.20, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. Capital Power has a 52-week low of C$36.65 and a 52-week high of C$51.90. The stock has a market cap of C$5.76 billion and a PE ratio of 46.95.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.84, for a total value of C$305,041.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,248,076.07. In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve acquired 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$44.10 per share, with a total value of C$145,523.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$198,440.55. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.84, for a total value of C$305,041.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,248,076.07.

About Capital Power

(Get Rating)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.