Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Receives $42.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.63.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIRC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:AIRC opened at $36.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Apartment Income REIT has a 1-year low of $35.22 and a 1-year high of $55.82.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 50,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $5,214,000. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 19,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $937,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 527.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 55,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 47,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Income REIT

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

