Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Receives $28.68 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.68.

Several research firms have weighed in on PINS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Pinterest to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $121,135.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 492,141 shares in the company, valued at $12,534,831.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $3,474,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $121,135.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 492,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,534,831.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,918,328 shares of company stock valued at $46,420,441 over the last 90 days. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,933,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,577 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Pinterest by 15.5% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 31,376,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,690,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,053 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P grew its position in Pinterest by 19,142.5% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,558,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,462,331 shares during the period. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Pinterest by 200.0% in the third quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000,000 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PINS opened at $23.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.00. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 330.90 and a beta of 0.98. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $39.33.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Pinterest had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $684.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.97 million. Research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

