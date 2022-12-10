HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €49.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) received a €49.00 ($51.58) target price from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($37.89) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €67.00 ($70.53) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.70 ($59.68) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays set a €43.00 ($45.26) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($63.16) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 4th.

HeidelbergCement Stock Performance

HEI stock opened at €52.10 ($54.84) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €47.40 and a 200 day moving average price of €47.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.29. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of €38.73 ($40.77) and a 1-year high of €68.08 ($71.66).

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

