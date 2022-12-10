Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €5.25 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) received a €5.25 ($5.53) target price from research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 31.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LHA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($8.95) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.70 ($8.11) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($10.32) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €8.55 ($9.00) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Performance

ETR LHA opened at €7.72 ($8.12) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion and a PE ratio of -3.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.97. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €5.25 ($5.53) and a twelve month high of €7.92 ($8.34). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €6.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of €6.43.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

