Berenberg Bank Reiterates €50.00 Price Target for Grenke (ETR:GLJ)

Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($52.63) price target on Grenke (ETR:GLJ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GLJ. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($37.89) target price on Grenke in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($34.74) target price on Grenke in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Grenke stock opened at €20.46 ($21.54) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.28, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30. Grenke has a fifty-two week low of €17.99 ($18.94) and a fifty-two week high of €33.32 ($35.07). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is €23.12.

Grenke Company Profile

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copying and medical technology, as well as other IT products.

