Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $230.00 to $275.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Casey’s General Stores traded as high as $249.31 and last traded at $247.79, with a volume of 887 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $246.95.

CASY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.25.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $220.45 per share, with a total value of $100,084.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,084.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,197,000 after buying an additional 15,562 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,535,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.33. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.23). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.73%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.