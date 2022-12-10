Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €690.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) received a €690.00 ($726.32) price objective from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KER. Berenberg Bank set a €610.00 ($642.11) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €670.00 ($705.26) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €650.00 ($684.21) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays set a €555.00 ($584.21) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €690.00 ($726.32) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Kering Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EPA KER opened at €523.50 ($551.05) on Thursday. Kering has a 52 week low of €231.35 ($243.53) and a 52 week high of €417.40 ($439.37). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €500.07 and a 200 day moving average price of €508.15.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

