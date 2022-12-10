Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €195.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) has been given a €195.00 ($205.26) price target by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DB1. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($173.68) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €202.00 ($212.63) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($184.21) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €167.00 ($175.79) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($221.05) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Deutsche Börse stock opened at €172.15 ($181.21) on Thursday. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of €135.80 ($142.95) and a one year high of €180.00 ($189.47). The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion and a PE ratio of 22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €167.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of €165.20.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

