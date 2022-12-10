Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $15.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Zuora traded as low as $5.47 and last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 14744 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZUO. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $47,278.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,846.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $47,278.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,846.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $52,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,749.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,561 shares of company stock worth $580,152 in the last quarter. 9.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Zuora in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $783.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.36.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

