Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of V.F. in a report released on Tuesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.21. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for V.F.’s FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Get V.F. alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VFC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on V.F. from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $28.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.50. V.F. has a 52 week low of $26.46 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.39.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 29.99%.

V.F. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 185.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Capital International Investors raised its stake in V.F. by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,762,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,578,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021,816 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in V.F. by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after buying an additional 5,626,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,962,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $746,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,458 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 29.2% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $433,773,000 after buying an additional 1,723,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.