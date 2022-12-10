Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 6th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.15). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARWR. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.03. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.37. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $73.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $584,805.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,085. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

