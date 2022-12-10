Pi Financial Increases Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target to C$30.00

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Pi Financial from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 234.45% from the stock’s current price.

FIL has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities set a C$26.00 target price on Filo Mining and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Filo Mining from C$25.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Filo Mining Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Filo Mining stock opened at C$8.97 on Thursday. Filo Mining has a one year low of C$1.60 and a one year high of C$11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.97. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Filo Mining ( CVE:FIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.05). Equities research analysts anticipate that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alessandro Bitelli sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.13, for a total value of C$37,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,141,250. In related news, Senior Officer Robert Gordon Carmichael bought 4,450 shares of Filo Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$17.18 per share, with a total value of C$76,451.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,154,000. Also, Director Alessandro Bitelli sold 2,200 shares of Filo Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.13, for a total transaction of C$37,686.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,141,250.

About Filo Mining



Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

Featured Stories

