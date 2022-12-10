Alstom (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €35.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) has been assigned a €35.00 ($36.84) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ALO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($34.74) target price on Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($33.68) price target on Alstom in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($19.47) price target on Alstom in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €37.00 ($38.95) price objective on Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Alstom Stock Performance

ALO stock opened at €24.04 ($25.31) on Thursday. Alstom has a 1-year low of €25.65 ($27.00) and a 1-year high of €37.37 ($39.34). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €21.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €22.31.

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

