Anconia Resources (CVE:ARA) PT Lowered to C$1.10

Anconia Resources (CVE:ARA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.25 to C$1.10 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Anconia Resources Trading Up ?
Shares of ARA opened at C$0.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. Anconia Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.01 and a 52-week high of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.01.
Anconia Resources Company Profile
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Anconia Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anconia Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.