Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Raised to C$5.50

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equinox Gold from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$4.90 to C$4.40 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.29.
Shares of CVE:EQX opened at C$7.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.25 and a 1 year high of C$8.90.
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
