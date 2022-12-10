Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Lincoln Electric in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.15 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Electric’s current full-year earnings is $8.23 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.02 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.60.

Lincoln Electric Trading Down 1.4 %

LECO opened at $145.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $150.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $935.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.13 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 52.60%.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $477,638.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,591.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $1,692,940.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,525.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $477,638.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,779 shares of company stock worth $4,505,724. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Electric

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 33.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth $52,000. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

