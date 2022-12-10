Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%.

TechnipFMC Trading Down 4.3 %

FTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. HSBC raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised TechnipFMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 1.80. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average of $8.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 22.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 35,552 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 496,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 127,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 30,632 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 89,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,012,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 66,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

(Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.