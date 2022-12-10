KeyCorp Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.97 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for DiamondRock Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DRH. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.90. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $307,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 52.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 148.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,465.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

