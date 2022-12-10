Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $17.47 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amgen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $17.47 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $17.52. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $17.66 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2024 earnings at $20.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $23.92 EPS.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $297.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.47.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $278.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $148.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.01. Amgen has a twelve month low of $209.00 and a twelve month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.67 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in Amgen by 1.3% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth $3,618,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 9.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 39.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 61.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

