Brokers Offer Predictions for Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KALA)

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now expects that the company will earn ($17.80) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($18.06). The consensus estimate for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($17.80) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($5.11) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($5.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($4.76) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($4.42) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($4.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($18.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($14.41) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($12.08) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.74) EPS.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $19.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.75 by $8.50. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,320.11% and a negative net margin of 1,383.91%. The company had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.50 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $62.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ KALA opened at $5.00 on Thursday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $97.00. The company has a market cap of $7.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.13.

Institutional Trading of Kala Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $29,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 75,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary mucus penetrating particles technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

