Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Questor Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Questor Technology’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Questor Technology’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Questor Technology from C$1.25 to C$1.30 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Questor Technology from C$1.30 to C$1.15 in a report on Tuesday.

About Questor Technology

Shares of CVE:QST opened at C$1.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.05. Questor Technology has a twelve month low of C$0.77 and a twelve month high of C$1.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.08 million and a PE ratio of -8.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

