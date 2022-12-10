Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Western Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of WEEEF stock opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91. Western Energy Services has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $45.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $84.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Western Energy Services had a net margin of 14.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $44.83 million for the quarter.

Western Energy Services Company Profile

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as oilfield rental equipment services to other oilfield service companies.

