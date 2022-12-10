Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Middlefield Banc Stock Down 0.4 %
MBCN opened at $28.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $164.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.04. Middlefield Banc has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $30.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.15 million for the quarter. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 29.67% and a return on equity of 12.74%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middlefield Banc
About Middlefield Banc
Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.
Featured Stories
