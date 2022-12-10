Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Middlefield Banc Stock Down 0.4 %

MBCN opened at $28.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $164.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.04. Middlefield Banc has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $30.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.15 million for the quarter. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 29.67% and a return on equity of 12.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBCN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Middlefield Banc by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,335,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 170,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 43,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 55.4% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 50,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Middlefield Banc by 25.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

