Waste Management (NYSE:WM) to Repurchase $1.50 billion in Shares

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $166.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.