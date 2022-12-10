TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $123.00 to $125.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 31,152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 269,682 shares.The stock last traded at $104.70 and had previously closed at $101.71.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TFII. Desjardins decreased their target price on TFI International from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TD Securities boosted their price target on TFI International from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen boosted their price target on TFI International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on TFI International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on TFI International from $111.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.25.

Institutional Trading of TFI International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in TFI International in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in TFI International by 11.2% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in TFI International by 33.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in TFI International in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in TFI International by 94.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. TFI International had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

