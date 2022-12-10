StockNews.com Downgrades United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) to Hold

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

UNFI stock opened at $38.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $54.78.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

