Healthpeak Properties, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share (NYSE:PEAK)

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2022

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAKGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Healthpeak Properties in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 6th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now anticipates that the company will earn $1.74 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Healthpeak Properties’ current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PEAK. Wolfe Research raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $25.35 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 30,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 15.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK)

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.