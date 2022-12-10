Healthpeak Properties, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share (NYSE:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Healthpeak Properties in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 6th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now anticipates that the company will earn $1.74 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Healthpeak Properties’ current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PEAK. Wolfe Research raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $25.35 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 30,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 15.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

