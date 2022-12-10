Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Kite Realty Group Trust’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust in a report released on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.91 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Kite Realty Group Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

KRG stock opened at $21.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $23.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -151.72%.

In related news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 11,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $224,824.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,592 shares in the company, valued at $952,791.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 11,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $224,824.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,791.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 32,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $712,239.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 791,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,586,063.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,730 shares of company stock worth $2,238,713 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 71.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

