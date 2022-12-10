Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Katapult Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Katapult in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.39). The consensus estimate for Katapult’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Katapult’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.
Katapult Stock Down 4.8 %
KPLT stock opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.65. Katapult has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $4.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.16.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Katapult in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Katapult during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Katapult in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.
