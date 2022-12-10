FY2022 EPS Estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Increased by Analyst

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 6th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.75) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.76). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.98) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.40) EPS.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.2 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Pharmaceuticals
In related news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 1,355,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $19,999,997.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,628,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,021,363.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.
About Rocket Pharmaceuticals
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.
See Also
