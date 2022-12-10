FY2022 EPS Estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Increased by Analyst

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 6th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.75) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.76). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.98) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.40) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

RCKT opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.31 and a quick ratio of 10.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.67. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $24.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 1,355,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $19,999,997.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,628,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,021,363.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

