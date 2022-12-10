MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Trading Up 7.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.6% during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $215.00 to $230.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. MongoDB traded as high as $192.00 and last traded at $191.91. Approximately 91,036 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,028,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.30.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on MDB. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of MongoDB from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.00.
In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total transaction of $2,806,737.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,322,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,439,830.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total transaction of $2,806,737.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,322,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,439,830.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $57,265.92. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 34,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,791,777.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,711,539 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.99.
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
