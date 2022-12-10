Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 91,501 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,755,337 shares.The stock last traded at $51.07 and had previously closed at $43.24.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.83 million. Ciena had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Get Ciena alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $42,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $42,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $84,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,287.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,731 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Ciena by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.40.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.