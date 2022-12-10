The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $74.00 to $71.00. The stock had previously closed at $67.27, but opened at $65.18. The Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at $67.17, with a volume of 2,295 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 8,814.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.08 and a 200 day moving average of $66.66.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $123.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.72 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 19.37%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.