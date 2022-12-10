Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $37.38, but opened at $36.18. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Verint Systems shares last traded at $35.98, with a volume of 2,028 shares traded.

VRNT has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $52.14.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,116,746.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,060,152 shares in the company, valued at $40,423,595.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $3,116,746.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,060,152 shares in the company, valued at $40,423,595.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 23,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $878,705.85. Following the sale, the president now owns 119,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,871.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,743 shares of company stock worth $5,099,621. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Verint Systems by 357.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1,537.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $223.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

