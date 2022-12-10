Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $14.01, but opened at $14.68. Freshworks shares last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 11,370 shares traded.

Specifically, major shareholder Leaders 3 Gp Associates Accel acquired 185,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,761,314.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 351,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,220,961.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi bought 295,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.89 per share, with a total value of $4,097,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,462,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,197,596.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leaders 3 Gp Associates Accel bought 185,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,761,314.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 351,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,220,961.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,814,990 shares of company stock worth $26,418,959 and sold 119,885 shares worth $1,688,434. 29.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Freshworks from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.46.

Freshworks Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its position in Freshworks by 72.3% in the second quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 11,595,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866,700 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter worth about $52,342,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 37.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,415,000 after buying an additional 3,460,129 shares during the period. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter worth about $51,705,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 75.6% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,199,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,435,000 after buying an additional 2,238,193 shares during the period. 31.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freshworks

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.