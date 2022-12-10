Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $142.00. The stock had previously closed at $95.80, but opened at $102.99. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Prometheus Biosciences shares last traded at $105.41, with a volume of 23,407 shares traded.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RXDX. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $61.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $71.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $67.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $66.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.80.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 197.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 1,128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. 74.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Performance

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 1.07.

(Get Rating)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.