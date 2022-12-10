Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on MetLife (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 11,205 put options on the company. This is an increase of 33% compared to the typical volume of 8,416 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.91.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Price Performance

NYSE MET opened at $72.19 on Friday. MetLife has a 52 week low of $57.41 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.64.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Analysts forecast that MetLife will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MetLife

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 1,065.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.