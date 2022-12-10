Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 3,875 call options on the company. This is an increase of 492% compared to the typical volume of 655 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

In related news, CEO Adam S. Grossman bought 14,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $42,851.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,203,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,302,604.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 41.6% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 148,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 43,520 shares during the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 360.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 61,909 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 24.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 38,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 79.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 36,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADMA opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51. ADMA Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $698.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.01.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

