Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 3,875 call options on the company. This is an increase of 492% compared to the typical volume of 655 call options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
Insider Buying and Selling at ADMA Biologics
In related news, CEO Adam S. Grossman bought 14,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $42,851.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,203,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,302,604.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of ADMA Biologics
ADMA Biologics Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of ADMA opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51. ADMA Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $698.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.01.
About ADMA Biologics
ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.
