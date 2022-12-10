Lattice Semiconductor Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 3,539 put options on the company. This is an increase of 473% compared to the typical daily volume of 618 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $70.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $79.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 63.28 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.45 and its 200 day moving average is $55.25.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $172.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $1,599,678.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,463,154.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 10,870 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total value of $583,066.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,064,495.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $1,599,678.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,534 shares in the company, valued at $51,463,154.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,980 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,338. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 17,385 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 7.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 323,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,736,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

