Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of NU Put Options (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 30,917 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 21% compared to the typical daily volume of 25,494 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NU

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NU in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of NU in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NU in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

NU Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE NU opened at $3.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. NU has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $11.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NU Company Profile

Several research firms have recently commented on NU. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NU from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NU in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.69.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

